Watch after your children: Police

Police have raised concerns of children found swimming in flooded streams and rivers despite advisories calling on parents and guardians to keep a close watch over their children.

Chief of Operations, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu is warning parents and guardians that police will pursue negligence charges against those found to have failed in their duty to keep their children safe, resulting in injury or loss of life.

Livai said police officers have been moving around, transporting students wherever they can, as we want children to reach home safely.

He added, the exercise would be a futile one, if children are not monitored and end up in situations that are potentially dangerous such as swimming in rivers.

Members of the public are again urged to follow advisories issued by the National Disaster Management Office and Fiji Meteorological Service.

The Divisional Command Centre numbers below can be reached if you need assistance:

1) National Police Command & Control Centre – 9905 296

2) Western Command Centre – 9905 457

3) Northern Command Centre – 9905 722

4) Southern Command Centre – 9905 529

5) Eastern Command Centre – 9905 563

6) Central Command Centre – 893 2875