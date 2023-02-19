Sunday, February 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Bainimarama breached SO 62(3) and (4)(c)

Suspended Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama had breached Standing Orders 62 (3) and (4) (c) resulting in a suspension of 18 months each from Parliament.

Bainimarama has also been ordered to issue a public apology to His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and to the public.

A report released by the Privileges Committee, stated they found Bainimarama breached Standing Orders 62 (3) and (4) (c).

The report went on to say that for both the breaches, consequently the Committee deliberated where the majority surmised that the penalty be 24 months, while the minority surmised that an apology would suffice, but because the Opposition Leader was cooperative in his testimony the Committee voted and imposed a penalty of 18 months with an apology to the President and to the public.

Both Opposition MPs Jone Usamate and Faiyaz Koya attested the decision placed by the majority members on the penalty imposed and indicated that Bainimarama only issue a public apology.

Bainimarama is suspended from Parliament for three years effective from immediately and to served till 17 February 2026, also that the Leader of Opposition issue a written apology to His Excellency the President within 14 days from 17 February.

Also, that Bainimarama issue an apology to the public within 48 hours from 17 February and that he keep away or is not allowed to enter the Parliamentary precincts.

The Privilege Committee says that if the Leader of Opposition fails to comply, necessary enforcement measures must be imposed to ensure compliance.

Members of the Committee are Deputy Speaker and Committee Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua, Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya, Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel, Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, Opposition MPs Jone Usamate and Faiyaz Koya.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Limoki to rejoin Nadi ahead of DFPL...

Nadi football president Mohammed Rafiq has confirmed that young S...
News

Showers to continue till Wednesday

The heavy rain warning previously in force for the whole of the Fij...
News

Stop prosecution against FijiFirst:...

Opposition Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau claims that the P...
News

Schools to open tomorrow : MOE

The Ministry of Education is advising students, teachers, parents a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Limoki to rejoin Nadi ahead of D...

Football
Nadi foo...

Showers to continue till Wednesd...

News
The heavy ...

Stop prosecution against FijiFir...

News
Opposition...

Schools to open tomorrow : MOE

News
The Minist...

Lautoka appoints Kumar as interi...

Football
The Lautok...

Rongosulia to bolster Navua’s ca...

Football
Solomon Is...

Popular News

Koroisau named West Tigers capta...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Fiji FA confirms Beach soccer ca...

Football
A 19-membe...

Schools to open tomorrow : MOE

News
The Minist...

Experienced Issa to feature for ...

Football
Experience...

8 Parliament sittings this year

News
There will...

Onus is on the individual player...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Limoki to rejoin Nadi ahead of DFPL