Bainimarama breached SO 62(3) and (4)(c)

Suspended Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama had breached Standing Orders 62 (3) and (4) (c) resulting in a suspension of 18 months each from Parliament.

Bainimarama has also been ordered to issue a public apology to His Excellency the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and to the public.

A report released by the Privileges Committee, stated they found Bainimarama breached Standing Orders 62 (3) and (4) (c).

The report went on to say that for both the breaches, consequently the Committee deliberated where the majority surmised that the penalty be 24 months, while the minority surmised that an apology would suffice, but because the Opposition Leader was cooperative in his testimony the Committee voted and imposed a penalty of 18 months with an apology to the President and to the public.

Both Opposition MPs Jone Usamate and Faiyaz Koya attested the decision placed by the majority members on the penalty imposed and indicated that Bainimarama only issue a public apology.

Bainimarama is suspended from Parliament for three years effective from immediately and to served till 17 February 2026, also that the Leader of Opposition issue a written apology to His Excellency the President within 14 days from 17 February.

Also, that Bainimarama issue an apology to the public within 48 hours from 17 February and that he keep away or is not allowed to enter the Parliamentary precincts.

The Privilege Committee says that if the Leader of Opposition fails to comply, necessary enforcement measures must be imposed to ensure compliance.

Members of the Committee are Deputy Speaker and Committee Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua, Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya, Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel, Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, Opposition MPs Jone Usamate and Faiyaz Koya.