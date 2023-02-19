Do not cross flooded waters and crossings

The National Disaster Management Office is pleading with the public to refrain from swimming or attempting to cross flooded waters and crossings.

This is after a video on social media warranting a response from the relevant authorities.

The NDMO said members of the public must refrain from crossing flooded waters for their own safety.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says members of the public must refrain from crossing flooded waters for their own safety.

Soko also highlighted that Friday night, one evacuation centre had been activated in the Western Division.

She said this number is expected to increase in the coming days with extended period of rainfall.

Also, police have raised concerns of children found swimming despite the advisories being issued earlier and is calling on parents and guardians to do the right thing by their children and keep them at home.

Chief of Operations, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu is warning parents and guardians that police will pursue negligence charges against those found to have failed in their duty to keep their children safe, resulting in injury or loss of life.