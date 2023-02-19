FRA working to fix damaged roads

The Fiji Roads Authority says it is currently undertaking a reconnaissance of the damages sustained by the FRA infrastructure from the torrential rain and resulting floods in the last three days.

In a statement, Acting Chief Executive FRA, Sonal Goundar said that their team is also monitoring flood water levels for planning and deployment of contractors for remediation works.

Goundar said teams were working around the clock to ensure that the roads are accessible for emergency and recovery services.

He said that the fit-for-purpose remedial works will commence as soon as the weather is favourable for construction is observed.

“The initial damage assessments suggest that the damage to low-level crossings was caused by flood debris building up against structures and diverting the floodwaters to the road approaches, which caused the structural damage and washout of approaches.”

He said that there is widespread loss of gravel from the unsealed roads, which has made the roads unsafe to use in rainy and wet weather.

“This will impact most of the bus routes and consequently, bus services will be affected in most places, especially around the interior routes of the Western and Northern Division.”

Goundar said the FRA is unable to deploy heavy equipment such as rollers and graders to some of the affected areas, as these will exacerbate damage to the roads.

“We will require dry conditions to effectively repair most of the unsealed roads, and we will be deploying the road crews to the badly affected areas as soon as practical. Nonetheless, our strategically placed satellite teams will be attending to immediate response to situations as reasonably practicable,” he added.

In the time being, Mr Goundar has urged heavy vehicle owners to avoid haulage using unsealed roads as these will damage the saturated pavement and worsen the road conditions.