PM leads reguregu to late Tui Vitogo

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had led Governments reguregu presentation to the vanua and family of the late Na Momo Levu Na Tui Vitogo, Ratu Wiliame Ratudale Sovasova in Lautoka yesterday.

Rabuka paid tribute to the late chief’s commitment towards rural and national development.

Speaking in the i-Taukei language, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Government delegation also represented His Excellency the President of Fiji.

He acknowledged the late iTaukei Sukanacagi’s genuine concerns for economic prosperity, which saw his strong support for land development and other socio-economic opportunities for his people and for the rural communities in Fiji.

He further highlighted that the late Ratu Wiliame’s determination to see the development of a unified Fiji will be a legacy that we must all strive to fulfil.

The late Tui Vitogo was a dear friend and a strong supporter of the People’s Coalition Government.

He promoted the recognition of i-Taukei rights and economic empowerment, among other important aspects.

The late Tui Vitogo was installed the chief of the vanua o Vitogo in 2006, a title he held for 17 years before he was called to eternal rest.

He is survived by his wife, Adi Litiana Marakiwai Naroba, his five children and 14 grandchildren.

