Showers to continue till Wednesday

The heavy rain warning previously in force for the whole of the Fiji group has been downgraded to an alert.

However, the Fiji Meteorological Service, has indicated that a flash flood alert remains in force for flood-prone areas.

The alert is in force for the Qawa catchment, Wainikoro, Nadogo, Dogotuki, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua to Rakiraki, upper Wainimala and Wainibuka, and the interior of the main Viti Levu Island.

The Weather Office said a coastal inundation alert remains in force for the coastal areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, southwestern Viti Levu, and the southern coastal areas of Vatulele, Kadavu, Lau, and Lomai viti groups.

Also, abnormal high tides are expected over Fiji till Wednesday, which may lead to sea flooding of coastal areas of southern parts of Fiji.