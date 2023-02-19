Stop FijiFirst harassment: Koroilavesau

Opposition Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau claims that the People’s Coalition Government continues to harass the FijiFirst Party and its supporters, and this must stop.

In his maiden speech last week, Koroilavesau told Parliament that the special branch of the Fiji Police Force has been following FFP supporters, especially its youth members, who have been visiting their counterparts in towns around the country.

Koroilavesau said the Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua should stop using the Fiji Police Force to advance his political ambition.

“Stop being so paranoid and stop being so childish,” he said.

The former Minister for Fisheries also highlighted that now more than ever, Fiji must be united as one nation and strengthen our resolve to work together to meet our collective challenges.

“We must continue to look after each other, especially those less fortunate and the most vulnerable members of our society. The PAP Coalition must practice good governance and make good in the promises it made to the people of Fiji during campaigns in the last General Election,” Koroilavesau said.

He added that no amount of excuses will resolve the work that Government needs to do.

“The Attorney General Siromi Turaga and the Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua must be reminded to stop running around like a headless chicken and using the Fiji Police and the RFMF for their political purposes,” he said.