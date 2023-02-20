Monday, February 20, 2023
Bainimarama apologises via social media post

Suspended Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has apologised to the public of Fiji via a social media post.

Bainimarama in a post on the FijiFirst Facebook page stated that he received the formal notification of his suspension from Parliament at 6:05pm this evening.

He said the notification is in regards to various other terms and conditions imposed by Parliament in relation to his suspension.

“I have received this evening’s notification from the Speaker of Parliament. One of the conditions imposed by Parliament in relation to my suspension from Parliament is that I apologise to the Fijian public.”

“It is in this context that I apologise to the Fijian public,” Bainimarama said.

The former Prime Minister was suspended from Parliament last Friday for breaching Standing Orders 62 (3) and (4) (c) resulting in a suspension of 18 months each from Parliament.

Bainimarama Was also ordered to issue an apology to His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere within 14 days from the commencement of his suspension (last Friday).

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
