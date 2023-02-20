Coastal inundation alert in place

A coastal inundation alert remains in force for coastal areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, South Western Coastal areas of Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

The same alert is also in force for Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Southern parts of Vanua Levu.

The National Forecasting Centre in Nadi said that abnormal high tides are expected over Fiji this week, which may lead to sea flooding of coastal areas of the Southern Parts of Fiji.

Damages due to severe coastal inundation of debris along low-lying coastal areas, especially during high tides are expected.