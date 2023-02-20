Cunningham man arrested with Meth

A 43-year-old man of Cunningham, Suva will front the Magistrates Court in Nadi today for allegedly importing and being in possession of methamphetamine.

The suspect, who is self-employed, was arrested last week in Nadi via an ongoing collaboration between local law enforcement agencies .

He allegedly received an overseas package that contained white substances confirmed to be methamphetamine weighing 1.1 kg.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew said the joint efforts of law enforcement in interrupting organized crime activities are one of the key strategies in preventing the flow of dirty money to support their illicit trade and lavish lifestyle.

“The Fiji Police Force cannot tackle the illegal drug trade alone, and aside from our law enforcement partners in Fiji and the region, we need community support through the sharing of information, to be able to disrupt these illegal networks and safeguard our communities from the devastating impacts of illicit drugs”.

Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) chief executive Mark Dixon said the success of the joint operation for the second time in one month highlights the commitment of Fiji’s law enforcement agencies in pursuing all those involved in the illicit drug trade in Fiji.

He said FRCS will continue to collaborate closely with all border enforcement agencies in the fight against drug trafficking and in protecting all Fijians from the devastating impact of the illicit drugs in the country.