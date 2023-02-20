Fiji to host PIFS Special Leaders Retreat

Prime Minister and Pacific Islands Forum Chair Sitiveni Rabuka says he is preparing to mark a milestone in regionalism as Fiji prepares to host the Special Leader’s Retreat later this week.

The High Level Meeting between the Pacific Island leaders is scheduled will be held in Denarau, with the continuing the theme of “Reflection, Renewal, Celebration”, and will focus on Forum solidarity.

The meeting will also see the transition of the Chair from Sitiveni Rabuka to the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown.

Speaking to the media, Rabuka said it has been an honour and a privilege for the Government of Fiji to have carried the role of Chair.

He said he was pleased that we were able to contribute to ensuring the ongoing solidarity of the Forum family and looked forward to the meeting.

Also, PIFS Secretary-General Henry Puna said this is an opportune moment to convene the Forum to celebrate Pacific regionalism under the vision of the 2050 Strategy.

“This Special Leaders meeting demonstrates the leader’s commitment to building PIFS solidarity, unity and an opportune time to convene as a Forum Family to celebrate Pacific regionalism under the vision of our 2050,” Puna said.

High on the agenda for this week is Kiribati intention to rejoin the Forum, also endorsing the operationalization of the Suva Agreement discussed by the Forum Leaders at their meeting in Suva last year.

Also, Pacific regionalism, climate change and see how leaders will look at the way forward on the implementation plan for the 2050 Strategy.

Puna has indicated that the framework with guide development partners in their engagement with the Forum.

He added that the United States have formally the framework after the US-Pacific Summit with President Joe Biden in September last year.