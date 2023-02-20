Monday, February 20, 2023
FRA completes 20pc restoration works

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has completed 20 per cent restoration works in affected Western and Northern Division areas.

Many roads in the two divisions sustained damages from torrential rain and flooding.

Acting FRA chief executive Sonal Goundar said that several damaged crossings and bridges have been temporarily reinstated and are open for use with some restrictions, however many of these will need permanent repairs to return them to their original level of service.

“Some low-level crossings are designed to be overtopped by river flow during peak floods. However, the extreme conditions have caused debris to build up against the crossings, diverting the torrent of water around the ends of the concrete structures and leaving the crossing disconnected from the road and unusable.”

Gounder said that his team will continue to deploy contractors for remediation works as floodwaters recede.

“Most of these emergency response works are temporary repairs, and we will be carrying out permanent repairs once it is assessed and cost out,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
