Monday, February 20, 2023
PS appointments to completed in 3-4 months

The Public Service Commission (PSC) plans to complete all Permanent Secretary appointments with the agreement of the Prime Minister as stipulated in Section 126(1) of the 2013 Constitution within the next 3-4 months.

PSC chairman Luke Rokovada said the Commission has started advertising eleven (11) Permanent Secretary (PS) positions.

Rokovada said that under the previous Government the recruitment and selection process of the PSs was conducted for the Commission with the assistance of a recruitment company, awarded through a tender process.

He said at their last meeting on February 8, 2023, the Commission made the decision to continue with the recruitment of the PSs using the services of the company.

“This is in light of the existing contract with the company, which inter-alia has provisions for recruitment of additional PSs with an agreed budget.”

“The selection and recommendation to the Prime Minister for appointments of these new Permanent Secretaries will follow an extensive open merit recruitment and selection process conducted by the Commission.”

Rokovada emphasised that the People’s Coalition Government is committed to empowering our own people and these positions will only be available to Fiji citizens.

Applications will close on 6 March.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
