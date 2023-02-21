40pc restoration works completed: FRA

Overall flood damage restoration works in the Western and Northern Divisions are about 40 per cent complete.

Fiji Roads Authority acting chief executive Sonal Goundar said majority of bus routes have been restored in Sigatoka and Nadi whereas in Ba, Tavua, and Rakiraki 60 per cent of the bus routes have been restored while all bus routes in Lautoka are accessible.

Goundar said there have been three major slips in the Western Division which are along Queens Road at Nawai, Nausori Highland Road near Mulomulo Mosque, and Nadarivatu Road near Nadarivatu Government Station.

“FRA main effort remains to be opening up the bus and main supply routes for operation once the roads are deemed safe for use.”

He has urged motorists to drive to the conditions on secondary roads, as there is still a lot of silt and debris on some of the roads.

He added the reinstatement works will commence today, subject to favorable weather.

“In the Northern Division, FRA personnel, and contractors are also working to restore the main supply routes and bus routes on the Northern side of Labasa including the reinstatement works at Wairiki Crossing in Suweni, Nabiti Nasigasiga Road in Dreketi, Qawa Crossing in Bulileka and sections along Wainikoro Road in Labasa,” he said.

There are still some low-level crossings around Seaqaqa / Navidamu area that are underwater due to the continuous rain and landslide at Nakabuta Settlement along Kubulau Road in Wainunu, Bua is affecting the bus route between Kubulau and Wainunu.