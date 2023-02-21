Fiji to re-establish mission in PNG

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji will in the near-future appoint a Non-Resident High Commissioner to begin negotiations on the reopening of Fiji’s mission in Port Moresby.

In a joint press conference with his Papua New Guinea counterpart, James Marape, Rabuka said Fiji had to close the High Commission in PNG due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabuka said this can only be done after the Government presents its budget at the end of its financial year in the middle of the year.

The Prime Minister has indicated that Fiji will reciprocate PNG’s offer to provide a piece of land in Suva to establish PNG’s Chancellor here in Suva.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape said they will provide Fiji with prime land in Port Moresby and also assist Fiji build its High Commission, befitting of Fiji’s standing in the region.

He thanked his counterpart for assisting PNG build its consulate in Fiji.

“This will be a symbolic of our shared history, an indication of our partnership and strive for a better future not only for us now but for the future generation,” Marape said.