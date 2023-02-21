Tuesday, February 21, 2023
FijiFirst yet to decide on Bainimarama’s replacement

Opposition Whip Alvick Maharaj says the FijiFirst Party is yet to decide who will replace their leader Voreqe Bainimarama as Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Speaking to the media today, Maharaj said that the appointment of the Leader of Opposition is done during Parliament Sitting and that’s when they are going to decide.

“The question is whether we are going to have a new leader or that he (Bainimarama) remains as the Opposition Leader.”

When questioned why Bainimarama chose to publicly apologise using social media last night, Maharaj said the apology was from their Leader and all questions should be asked to him.

He also indicated that questions about when the FijiFirst Party will hold its Annual General Meeting should be referred to the General Secretary of the Party, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

It is understood that the former Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu will replace Bainimarama as the Leader of Opposition.

Bainimarama and the FijiFirst Party are yet to respond the decision of the Parliament to suspend him for three years.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
