Suspension should serve as a lesson: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says if it was up to some Members of Parliament like him, a genuine apology from the suspended Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama would suffice.

Rabuka in his national address last night said there seemed to be no regret or even an iota of admission of guilt, was to be seen from the Opposition Leader.

He said that they followed the same rules that Bainimarama together with his Government had enforced in previous sessions of Parliament that saw the suspension of three members, including the current Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Turaga Bale Na Tui Cakau.

Rabuka said what message would have been sent to the people of this country, and the world, if they had moved to ignore the breach of Parliamentary privilege by Bainimarama.

He indicated this should serve as a lesson, and it is what the People’s Coalition Government stands for, and it is what it will loyally adhere to.

“The Government did not take great delight in doing all that had transpired last week,” Rabuka added.