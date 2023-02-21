Tuesday, February 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suspension should serve as a lesson: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says if it was up to some Members of Parliament like him, a genuine apology from the suspended Leader of Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama would suffice.

Rabuka in his national address last night said there seemed to be no regret or even an iota of admission of guilt, was to be seen from the Opposition Leader.

He said that they followed the same rules that Bainimarama together with his Government had enforced in previous sessions of Parliament that saw the suspension of three members, including the current Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Turaga Bale Na Tui Cakau.

Rabuka said what message would have been sent to the people of this country, and the world, if they had moved to ignore the breach of Parliamentary privilege by Bainimarama.

He indicated this should serve as a lesson, and it is what the People’s Coalition Government stands for, and it is what it will loyally adhere to.

“The Government did not take great delight in doing all that had transpired last week,” Rabuka added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Marape visit signifies strong relat...

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape arrived at the Nausori...
News

Bainimarama apologises via social m...

Suspended Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has apologised to th...
Entertainment

Quantumania scores Ant-Man series b...

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took in $104 million over three d...
Entertainment

Rebel Wilson gets engaged to Ramona...

Actress Rebel Wilson is and fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Marape visit signifies strong re...

News
Papua New ...

Bainimarama apologises via socia...

News
Suspended ...

Quantumania scores Ant-Man serie...

Entertainment
Ant-Man an...

Rebel Wilson gets engaged to Ram...

Entertainment
Actress Re...

Fiji to host PIFS Special Leader...

News
Prime Mini...

PS appointments in 3-4 months: R...

News
The Public...

Popular News

About 80 roads closed due to flo...

News
About 80 r...

Experienced Issa to feature for ...

Football
Experience...

FSSRL competition begins next we...

Rugby
Fiji Secon...

FijiFirst not the answer anymore...

News
The Minist...

Uncertainty causes students not ...

News
Opposition...

TELS not applicable for Foundati...

News
Minister f...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Marape visit signifies strong relations with Fiji