Tuesday, February 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Marape on a mission to strengthen ties

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape says the Fiji-PNG relationship go back till 1975 and has continued to grow from strength to strength.

Speaking during the traditional welcome ceremony accorded to him by Fiji’s President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere this morning, Marape said PNG and the region means a lot to Fiji and this can be seen in the country’s commitment to bring back Kiribati into PIF and hold a retreat for regional leaders.

Marape is in Fiji on his first official visit and is on a mission to further strength the good relations between the two countries.

PNG’s delegation includes the Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko and Minister for Fisheries Jelta Wong.

Marape will not be present at the Special Retreat due to pressing issues back in Port Moresby, however his Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko will fill in on his behalf.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Ravalawa ‘doesn’t remem...

Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa has told his family a...
News

Child awarded $25k over arbitrary d...

A 10-year-old child was awarded $25,000 by the High Court of Fiji a...
News

40pc restoration works completed: F...

Overall flood damage restoration works in the Western and Northern ...
News

Bainimarama questioned by CID

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is currently being questio...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ravalawa ‘doesn’t re...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Child awarded $25k over arbitrar...

News
A 10-year-...

40pc restoration works completed...

News
Overall fl...

Bainimarama questioned by CID

News
Former Pri...

Fijian Drua secure insurance dea...

Sports
The Fijian...

Solo boys need time to adjust: R...

Football
Rewa Coach...

Popular News

Bainimarama suspended for 3 year...

News
Leader of ...

Toddler dies after sustaining bu...

News
A 1-year-9...

Exciting playoff awaits Southern...

Sports
An excitin...

Kamikamica scores on return from...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Nadi wins NZFFI Battle of Giants...

Sports
Nadi clinc...

Teen driver said to cause death

News
An 11-year...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Ravalawa ‘doesn’t remember’ drunken scuffle