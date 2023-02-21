Marape on a mission to strengthen ties

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape says the Fiji-PNG relationship go back till 1975 and has continued to grow from strength to strength.

Speaking during the traditional welcome ceremony accorded to him by Fiji’s President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere this morning, Marape said PNG and the region means a lot to Fiji and this can be seen in the country’s commitment to bring back Kiribati into PIF and hold a retreat for regional leaders.

Marape is in Fiji on his first official visit and is on a mission to further strength the good relations between the two countries.

PNG’s delegation includes the Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko and Minister for Fisheries Jelta Wong.

Marape will not be present at the Special Retreat due to pressing issues back in Port Moresby, however his Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko will fill in on his behalf.