Tuesday, February 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Marape visit signifies strong relations with Fiji

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape arrived at the Nausori airport last night, ahead of the Pacific Island Leaders Retreat hosted by the Fiji Government in Nadi, later this week.

Marape’s visit also signifies Fiji’s relations with Papua New Guinea’s longstanding cooperation as members of the Pacific Family.

Marape’s Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka hosted a dinner for in honour of Marape and his visiting delegations from PNG.

The Prime Minister will be accorded a traditional welcome ceremony this morning, following which; he will pay a courtesy call to the President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House.

He will also meet with the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka to discuss key areas of cooperation between the two nations.

Prime Minister Marape said he looked forward to his visit to Fiji to further strengthen partnerships in mutual areas of priorities.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Suspension should serve as a lesson...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says if it was up to some Members of...
News

Bainimarama apologises via social m...

Suspended Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has apologised to th...
Entertainment

Quantumania scores Ant-Man series b...

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took in $104 million over three d...
Entertainment

Rebel Wilson gets engaged to Ramona...

Actress Rebel Wilson is and fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agr...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Suspension should serve as a les...

News
Prime Mini...

Bainimarama apologises via socia...

News
Suspended ...

Quantumania scores Ant-Man serie...

Entertainment
Ant-Man an...

Rebel Wilson gets engaged to Ram...

Entertainment
Actress Re...

Fiji to host PIFS Special Leader...

News
Prime Mini...

PS appointments in 3-4 months: R...

News
The Public...

Popular News

About 80 roads closed due to flo...

News
About 80 r...

Kamikamica scores on return from...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji drops COVID entry rules

News
Internatio...

Daugunu ready to lead Fiji 7s

Rugby
Robust for...

Lautoka appoints Kumar as interi...

Football
The Lautok...

Cabinet approves two new public ...

News
Cabinet ha...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Suspension should serve as a lesson: Rabuka