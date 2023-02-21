Marape visit signifies strong relations with Fiji

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape arrived at the Nausori airport last night, ahead of the Pacific Island Leaders Retreat hosted by the Fiji Government in Nadi, later this week.

Marape’s visit also signifies Fiji’s relations with Papua New Guinea’s longstanding cooperation as members of the Pacific Family.

Marape’s Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka hosted a dinner for in honour of Marape and his visiting delegations from PNG.

The Prime Minister will be accorded a traditional welcome ceremony this morning, following which; he will pay a courtesy call to the President, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House.

He will also meet with the Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka to discuss key areas of cooperation between the two nations.

Prime Minister Marape said he looked forward to his visit to Fiji to further strengthen partnerships in mutual areas of priorities.