Not on Facebook, Rabuka tells Bainimarama

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has questioned whether Facebook was an appropriate forum for the Leader of the Opposition Voreqe Bainimarama to issue an apology to Fiji.

Speaking to the media today, Rabuka also asked whether Facebook was the forum that the decision of Parliament should be conveyed.

“Bainimarama should respond to Parliament. He responds to the forum which the suspension letter came, and that he should respond to that.”

“Not on Facebook,” Rabuka added.

Last night, Bainimarama in a Facebook statement on the FijiFirst Party official page said that he had received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament at 6:05pm, outlining the terms and conditions of his suspension by Parliament.

Bainimarama said one of the conditions imposed by Parliament in relation to my suspension from Parliament is that I apologise to the Fijian public.

“It is in this context that I apologise to the Fijian public,” Bainimarama said.