Fiji to assist PNG in tourism development

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji is assisting Papua New Guinea in building its small yet growing tourism market.

Speaking to FijiLive, Kamikamica says Fiji is the hub of the Pacific, and Papua New Guinea wants a part of it as it sees a potential market that they can tap into, growing its economy.

Kamikamica says PNG wants to develop tourism in their country and for Fiji this is a piece of cake.

“Fiji knows how to set it up and get it right. The two Government and relevant stakeholders are talking constantly and at the same time a lot of synergy between the two countries is happening.”

However, the Minister for Trade says he is disappointed in the limitation Fiji has into exporting to PNG but has indicated that there is an opportunity.

Kamikamica said Fiji is exporting into Australia and New Zealand with world-class produce and certainly can enjoy what we here in Fiji enjoy.

“There is a lot of scope for trade from PNG. There is no secret that PNG has a big economy that continues to grow in strength. They have an abundance of natural resources and overtime they will continue to grow,” he added.

The Ministry of Trade has indicated that they plan to have trade missions in potential Pacific Island countries that Fiji can look to exporting to, driving Fiji’s economy and baselines up.

Kamikamica added that great opportunities are ahead of Fiji, however, consultations, synergies and working together can help increase local manufacturing companies grow their baselines creating a ripple effect for all.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
News

Overall crime rate fell by 13pc in Jan