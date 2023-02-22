Koroipita man charged with murder

A 26-year-old man of Koroipita, Lautoka has been charged by Nausori Police for the murder of a 24-year-old man from Nabouciwa Village, Nakelo Tailevu, in October last year.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Sakeo Raikaci said the Divisional Crime Officer Eastern and a team of investigators had been pursuing several leads, which finally led to the arrest of the accused.

The victim on the 20 October 2022 was found seated on a bench outside a supermarket in Nausori town, with visible injuries, and was rushed to the Nausori Health Centre.

A/ACP Raikaci said the deceased was later transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he passed away as a result of the injuries sustained.

He said the investigation team was able to gather evidence to conduct a search at the suspect’s home, where items were recovered allegedly linking him to the crime.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder and will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court this morning.