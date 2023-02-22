Overall crime rate fell by 13pc in Jan

The overall crime rate for the month of January 2023 recorded a 13 per cent reduction, with 1,265 reports recorded compared to 1,456 reported the same period last year.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew said the operational posture adopted during the month of January, in anticipation of the high number of social activities, festive season, and school holidays, has also resulted in reduction of other Crime Key Performance Indicators.

He said serious crime recorded a decrease of 28 per cent, Crimes against Women recorded a reduction of 11 per cent, and Crimes against Children recorded a decrease of 10 per cent, while the increased tempo of drug operations led to more arrests resulting in a 13 per cent increase in the number of illicit drugs cases registered.