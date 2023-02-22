Wednesday, February 22, 2023
PIF plays a vital role in global diplomacy: Williams

Chargé d'affaires of the Australian High Commission in Fiji, John Williams meets Prime Minister Rabuka.

The Australian Government recognises the pivotal role that the Pacific Islands Forum plays in terms of regional and global diplomacy, says Chargé d’affaires of the Australian High Commission in Fiji, John Williams.

He made the comment ahead of the PIF Special Retreat that begins today in Nadi.

Williams had indicated that as a Pacific family, we all need to work together to manage our challenges while at the same time seize the opportunities presented to us, for the region as a whole.

“The Forum will need to speak as one Pacific voice addressing issues that affect the Pacific like regional security, regional policies and climate change to name a few.”

He also highlighted the important lead role Fiji continues to play in regional diplomacy.

“Fiji has continued to play a strong leadership role in the region and has shown where Kiribati is coming back to the Forum family, and that is absolutely fantastic.”

“Australia recognises Fiji as an important partner. We do a lot of collaboration on a strong and important Vuvale Partnership.”

Williams said that the Albanese Government will work with whoever is in office in Fiji. The High Commission will do it’s very best to continue the collaboration and support for both countries as partners in the region, but also in global affairs as well.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
