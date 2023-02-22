Region is stronger together: Darlow

New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow says the region is stronger than ever after Kiribati indicated its intention to rejoin the Pacific Islands Forum.

Darlow said it is a time of reconciliation and harmony and more particularly talking about the huge challenges that we face as a region together.

She said this acts shows the region reaffirming its commitment to facing the challenges in front of us together.

“New Zealand is very much pleased to Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau when he arrives. I think that the pathway to reconciliation that Fiji has led in the last couple of months has been welcomed,” Darlow said.

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Minister for Foreign Affairs Carmel Sepuloni will travel to Fiji for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat.

It will be her first opportunity in both roles to meet Pacific leaders face to face and discuss regional priorities and issues.

Sepuloni said that New Zealand is proud to participate in meetings such as the Leaders’ Retreat, where we can contribute to decision-making and find solutions to shared challenges.