Underground fuel discharge identified: EFL

Energy Fiji Limited has notified the Ministry of Environment of an underground fuel leak or discharge adjacent to its Power Station in Kinoya that occurred on Sunday.

In a media conference today, EFL chief executive Hasmukh Patel said their contractors had seen signs indicating an underground oil fuel leak or discharge, and they immediately took steps to close off all the possible supply points in the area of the suspected leak.

“Our teams have commenced excavating the passage next to its Power Station to expose the underground pipes.”

“The leakage has been contained within the EFL boundary, but as a preventative measure, EFL and its contractors have revisited the containment booms within its premises and waterways to ensure that the heavy downpour experienced in the recent days do not cause spillage outside the containment area.”

Patel added that they are in the process of identifying the underground leak and repairing it at the same time.

“Remedial works are currently underway to ensure there is no environmental damage caused by this underground leakage within the EFL premises,” Patel added.