Wong to attend PIF Special Retreat

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Penny Wong will be in Fiji in time for the Pacific Islands Forum Special Retreat hosted by the Fiji Government.

This has been confirmed by John Williams, the Chargé d’affaires of the Australian High Commission in Fiji.

Williams said that Senator Wong has announced that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has asked her to represent Australia at the Forum Special Retreat.

“Senator Wong is coming back from a bilateral meeting in Kiribati. She had planned to come to Fiji for a bilateral visit in any case.”

Williams said that this will be a very important meeting in terms of bringing the Pacific family back together again.

“This is so that we can work closely together collectively, to manage the challenges and seize the opportunity for the people of the Pacific,” he added.