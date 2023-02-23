Thursday, February 23, 2023
Australia announces $10m assistance

The Australian Government has announced additional $10 million assistance for the rebuilding of schools in Fiji’s Northern Division that were devastated by tropical cyclones in 2020 and 2021.

This announcement was made yesterday by the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong during her meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Nadi.

“My sincere appreciation to Minister Wong for her visit to Fiji, which symbolises the warm relations and collaboration between the two nations,” said Rabuka.

He said Australia and Fiji have renewed commitment to build stronger Vuvale Partnership which signifies the strong bonds of friendship and collaboration between the two nations.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
