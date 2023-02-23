Burden of oppression lifted from Lal family: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the burden of oppression has been lifted from the late Professor Brij Lal’s family and justice has been done.

As Prof Lal’s widow, Dr Padma Lal arrived into the country last night with his ashes, Rabuka said: “So now, not only will justice be done, but it will be seen to be done.”

He said one of his first actions in office was to make it possible for Dr Lal to bring home from Australia the ashes of her distinguished late husband, Fiji’s most famous historian.

“The people and soil of Tabia await the remains of their famous son.”

Prof Lal died in Brisbane, on 25 December 2021 at the age of 69.

An event has been organised at Tabia Sanatan College on Saturday where final respects will be paid to the Prof Lal before his ashes are interred.

Rabuka and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad will be in attendance at the event.