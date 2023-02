Dr Padma Lal arrived into the country yesterday with the ashes of her husband, the late Professor Brij Lal.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad was at the Nadi International Airport to receive Dr Lal and her family from Australia.

She returns after 14 years since their deportation from Fiji in 2009.

Professor Lal’s ashes will be scattered in the Tabia River which will be followed by a formal event at the Tabia Sanatan College on Saturday.