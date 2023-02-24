Friday, February 24, 2023
Assault allegations investigated: AG

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has confirmed that the allegations of a serious assault at the Suva Remand Centre are currently being investigated by relevant authorities.

He said violence is a crime and allegations of assault on any person in detention will be referred to relevant authorities to be dealt with under the law.

“I have personally made contact with the mother of the alleged victim and have emphasised that all acts of violence are not condoned by the Coalition Government.”

“Any act of violence or any type of brutality on detained persons is not condoned and this was emphasised during my visit to the Fiji Corrections Services recently.”

Turaga said that following investigations, the relevant authorities will provide an update according to law.

He has given an assurance that the law will be followed and if more allegations come to light, referrals will be made to the relevant authority to investigate.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
