Dr Seniloli heads new FNU Council

Dr Kesaia Seniloli has been appointed the new chair of the Fiji National University (FNU) Council.

The former Acting Dean of University of the South Pacific’s (USP) Faculty of Business and Economics heads the 12-member council announced today by Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

The other members are Semesa Karavaki (Deputy Chair), Dr Priscilla Qolisaya Puamau, Ravindra Robin Nair, Navin Raj Shayam, Ofa Swann, Dr Enasio Morris, Pravinesh Singh, Peter Zinck, Selina Likutekula Vatuvoka, Dr Alisi Talatoka Vudiniabola and Veniana Naqasima.

Radrodro said the appointments have been carried out in accordance with the FNU Act of 2009 and the changes to the council is in line with the focus of the Coalition Government to ensure Fiji’s universities train people, and equip them with the right skill set and character, which supports the country’s National Development Goals through a highly competitive human resource sector.

He said the council members are from various fields of expertise which includes teaching; legal; finance; health and social sciences professions.

Radrodro said that the Coalition Government will continue to support FNU through funding and policy guidance; in recognition of its integral role in the development of Fiji’s human resource sector, through education provision and learning.

He added the Ministry expects the FNU Council to update Government on a monthly basis, with respect to the review of the FNU programmes; its viability or further development, and any other expansion or necessary restructure; that the University needs, whilst it is supporting Fiji’s national education agenda.

The newly appointed members will serve a three year term.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
