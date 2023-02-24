Friday, February 24, 2023
Emergency vehicle restriction at Nadarivatu Rd

An emergency vehicle restriction has been placed on Nadarivatu Road at CH 2295, Tavua until further notice.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this restriction is due to an over slip severely reducing the carriageway width.

FRA engineers are currently monitoring and assessing the site and works will be carried out once the weather is favourable and safe enough to remove the slip.

FRA Contractor Traffic Management Teams with the Fiji Police and the District Office (Nadarivatu) are currently stationed at both ends of the slip site to redirect traffic away from the area.

Advanced warning signs have also been placed on Waikubukubu Village and Nadarivatu Government Station to inform motorists accordingly.

Members of the public travelling along this area to take this notice into account when finalising travel plans.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
