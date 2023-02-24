Friday, February 24, 2023
Fiji, Samoa sign Development Agreement

A new milestone achievement in the development of Fiji and Samoa relations was witnessed yesterday through the official signing of the Development Cooperation Agreement (DCA) at the margins of the Pacific Island Forum Leaders Special Retreat currently held in Nadi.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said Fiji and Samoa’s bilateral cooperation continues to elevate to newer heights in areas of people to people, cultural and sporting links, and our collective participation and advocacy in regional forums and on the global stage to address pressing challenges.

Rabuka reaffirmed Fiji’s continued commitment to pursuing opportunities across identifiable sectors, at the same time, enhancing our relations through our newly-endorsed DCA.

He said he is confident that through our shared experiences, we will be able to seek out new opportunities in identified areas in the DCA and build upon the partnership that underpins our bilateral relationship.

As island nations, Prime Minister Rabuka highlighted that we have much in common from similar development challenges to opportunities.

Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa congratulated her Fiji counterpart and the People’s Coalition Government for winning the 2022 General Election.

She also thanked Prime Minister Rabuka for his leadership in promoting regional solidarity.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
