Forum leaders accorded traditional welcome

The 18 Pacific Island Forum (PIF) leaders attending the 2023 PIFS Leaders Special Retreat in Denaray were last night accorded a traditional welcome.

The ceremony was performed by the vanua of ‘Navatulevu’.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as the chair of the Forum and the Fiji Government are hosting the retreat which also sees the return of Kiribati to the regional family.

Cook Islands Prime Minister, Mark Brown who takes over the chairmanship from Rabuka, acknowledged the traditional welcome on behalf of the leaders and thanked the Fiji Government for the wonderful hospitality.

He said they are happy to come together as a united strong Pacific family and hope to work hand in hand to address issues affecting the region.