Leave no room for errors, officers reminded

Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (A/ACP) Sakeo Raikaci says Forensic officers cannot compromise the integrity of their investigations and leave room for errors.

While officially closing the five days New Zealand Institute of Environment Scientific and Research facilitated Forensic Expert Witness Training today, A/ACP Raikaci said the world over, investigators are increasing relying on forensic evidence to solve cases.

“We can put together a solid case to present to court; in as far as evidentiary support is concerned.”

“If our ability to translate findings into trusted and reliable testimony is lacking, then the defence will surely rip us apart.”

A/ACP Raikaci reminded the participants that the defence counsels in court might be former or retired police officers and the process and procedures of investigations will be at their fingertips.

He stressed that their work as Forensic officers will be measured on successful prosecution in court.

“It is therefore imperative, in order for us to hit the final nail on the coffin with forensic and scientific evidence, make and leave no room for errors.”

As the line Commissioner of Investigations and Prosecutions, A/ACP Raikaci aims to build understanding and confidence in the work of Forensic.

A/ACP Raikaci also acknowledged the contribution of the two facilitators, the ESR Quality Manager Anna Petricevich and Senior Scientist Robyn Somerville.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
