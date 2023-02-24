Friday, February 24, 2023
Prof Brij Lal’s remains arrive in Labasa

Families, dignitaries and well-wishers gathered at the Labasa Airport today to welcome the late Professor Brij Lal’s family, who brought his remains home from Australia.

Leading the Government delegation to receive the family was the Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima and the Roko Tui Macuata, Kalivati Rabuka.

The late historian’ wife, Dr. Padma Lal clung to the urn that contained the remains of her husband as she embraced with her loved ones, most of whom she met after 14 years.

Prof Lal and his family moved to Australia in 2009 following their deportation, and while there, he passed on December, 2021 at the age of 69 in Brisbane.

His homecoming and Interment Service will be held tomorrow at Tabia Sanatan College.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad will be present at the event.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
