Saturday, February 25, 2023
National debt to reach $10B by July

Fiji’s National debt levels is expected to reach $10 billion by the end of its current financial year in July, which is around 84.6 per cent of its debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio.

Relatively, Fiji owes $6.3B to financial institution in Fiji while it $3.7B is owed to loan facilities outside of Fiji.

This was highlighted by the Ministry of Finance in its ‘Medium Term Fiscal Strategy paper that was presented to Parliament earlier this month.

Minister Responsible Professor Biman Prasad said that prior to the pandemic, the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ration remained below the generally accepted benchmark of 50 per cent despite increased public spending on rehabilitation and reconstruction in the wake of TC Winston in 2016 and other severe natural disasters experienced during that period.

Prof Prasad said that the debt trajectory was projected to improve in line with the fiscal consolidation plans in FY2018-2019, however was cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that given the large deficits during the pandemic, Government’s debt to GDP ratio increased from 48.8 percent pre-pandemic (FY2018-2019) to 91.1 percent of GDP ($9.1 billion) by the end of FY2021-2022.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
