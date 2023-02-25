PIF special retreat a success for the region

Prime Minister and Outgoing Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum Sitiveni Rabuka has stressed the importance of protecting the regions’ solidarity.

Speaking to regional leaders during the PIF Special Retreat, Rabuka said this was pivotal to the region’s collective commitment to the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The Prime Minister hailed the retreat a success and a win for the region, while reflecting on the outcome achieved in Nadi over the last three days.

“I am grateful for the opportunity that I have been given to carry this role, albeit for only two months, and I am pleased that I was able to contribute in a very small way towards the important outcomes of our meeting this week.”

“As I hand over the baton, I know that we are in good hands as we paddle our drua to achieve our collective aspirations,” the Prime Minister added.

Cook Islands Prime Minister, Mark Brown, assumed the role of the PIF Chair and will look at hosting the PIF Leader’s meeting later in the year.