Saturday, February 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

PIF special retreat a success for the region

Prime Minister and Outgoing Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum Sitiveni Rabuka has stressed the importance of protecting the regions’ solidarity.

Speaking to regional leaders during the PIF Special Retreat, Rabuka said this was pivotal to the region’s collective commitment to the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

The Prime Minister hailed the retreat a success and a win for the region, while reflecting on the outcome achieved in Nadi over the last three days.

“I am grateful for the opportunity that I have been given to carry this role, albeit for only two months, and I am pleased that I was able to contribute in a very small way towards the important outcomes of our meeting this week.”

“As I hand over the baton, I know that we are in good hands as we paddle our drua to achieve our collective aspirations,” the Prime Minister added.

Cook Islands Prime Minister, Mark Brown, assumed the role of the PIF Chair and will look at hosting the PIF Leader’s meeting later in the year.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Rakuro try steals it for the Drua i...

The Fijian Drua's latest recruit, Taniela Rakuro finished off a ser...
News

PIF keeps Japan door open for discu...

The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF)  has indicated it will leave commun...
Football

Nalaubu hat-trick sinks Labasa at h...

A hat-trick from goal scoring ace Sairusi Nalaubu sealed a gallant ...
News

National debt to reach $10B by July...

Fiji’s National debt levels is expected to reach $10 billion by the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rakuro try steals it for the Dru...

Rugby
The Fijian...

PIF keeps Japan door open for di...

News
The Pacifi...

Nalaubu hat-trick sinks Labasa a...

Football
A hat-tric...

National debt to reach $10B by J...

News
Fiji’s Nat...

Sudhan appointed acting Referees...

Football
Former ref...

Economy to grow by 6pc for 2023:...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

Masi, Tuqiri to debut for Fijian...

Rugby
Olympic go...

Bainimarama questioned by CID

News
Former Pri...

Nalaubu hat-trick sinks Labasa a...

Football
A hat-tric...

Fiji, Samoa sign Development Agr...

News
A new mile...

House of the Dragon set to retur...

Entertainment
The House ...

Solo boys need time to adjust: R...

Football
Rewa Coach...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Rakuro try steals it for the Drua in opener