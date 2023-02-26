Child found, safe and sound: Police

Police have indicated that the 10-year-old child that was nearly reported missing at the Raiwaqa Police Station, last week, is safe and well.

Police said he had followed a classmate to Kinoya, where he had stayed with the family.

They said his family was informed of his whereabouts the next day.

In such situations, police are urging parents and guardians to reach out to their child’s friend’s parents or guardians if they come home without any prior arrangements made.

The police added that when children turn up without any prior planning or arrangements made between parents and guardians, necessary steps should immediately be taken to ensure both parties are aware of what is happening with their children.