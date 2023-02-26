Sunday, February 26, 2023
Fiji is sorry, Rabuka tells Dr Lal’s family

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has apologised to the family of the late Prof Brij Lal for the injustices caused that resulted in their deportation from Fiji.

In his eulogy in Tabia in Macuata yesterday, Rabuka said that during his tenure, no one in Fiji will have to suffer the way the Lal family had suffered.

“I take it upon myself to apologise on behalf of the Government of the people of Fiji to you – to you, we apologise – we are sorry, we are ashamed for the way you and professor Lal were treated and promise you that such injustices will not be repeated.”

“I add that our coalition believes that multi-racial society should strive for multi-racial governance and the principle, all groups should have the constitutional right to share power.

“Goodbye Professor, thank you for your sacrifices for your country, thank you for enduring what your country had done to you – I and others who value freedom in this country, who value the same values as you had, promise you today, that during our tenure of leadership it will not happen again.”

The memorial was attended by more than 500 people from all walks to commemorate the life of the late Professor.

Dr. Padma Lal in a moving address, highlighted on the injustices they had experienced that led to their deportation in 2009.

Lal thanked the Prime Minister and the Government for helping her fulfil her husband’s last wishes.

spot_img

