FRCS puts a hold on payment of TELS debt

Finance Minister Prof, Biman Prasad speaks to media after the press conference on the Back-to-School assistance at the Government Building in Suva.Photo:Kunal Keshneel.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has announced that Fijian students on state loans will have their Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS) repayment deferred until further notice.

However, the deferment excludes TELS recipients based overseas, who are required to continue their loan repayments.

The directive to employers is in line with the government’s announcement to hold the recovery of TELS repayments.

Furthermore, the Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad has stated that the Coalition Government is in the process of finalizing legal amendments to forgive over $610 million in TELS debt.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
