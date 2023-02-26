FRCS puts a hold on payment of TELS debt

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has announced that Fijian students on state loans will have their Tertiary Education Loans Scheme (TELS) repayment deferred until further notice.

However, the deferment excludes TELS recipients based overseas, who are required to continue their loan repayments.

The directive to employers is in line with the government’s announcement to hold the recovery of TELS repayments.

Furthermore, the Minister for Finance Prof Biman Prasad has stated that the Coalition Government is in the process of finalizing legal amendments to forgive over $610 million in TELS debt.