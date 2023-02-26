Sunday, February 26, 2023
PIF growing from strength to strength: Leaders

Pacific Island Leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the Suva Agreement, recognizing it as the basis for reforms to strengthen the Forum.

The leaders also congratulated the Government of the Republic of Kiribati for its agreement to sign the Suva Agreement in accordance with the Denarau Addendum to the Suva Agreement.

The Communiqué issued by PIF recognized the importance of relationships within the Forum family, where leaders had acknowledged the positions made by the Micronesian President Summit as related to the Suva Agreement in the Palikir Communiqué.

Last week’s Special Leader’s Retreat approved the establishment of a new Sub-Regional Office for PIF in Kiribati, and also the appointment of Dr Filimon Manoni of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the position of Pacific Ocean Commissioner.

Pacific Island Leaders also approved the establishment of the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner in Palau.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
