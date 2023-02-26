Police hail drug raids in hot spots

The Fiji Police Force says drug raids last week have resulted in the seizure of white drugs believed to be methamphetamine and plants believed to be marijuana.

Chief of Operations, Livai Driu said the seizures were made throughout the country, reflecting the tempo of drug operations.

He said in Kadavu more than 2,700 plants believed to be marijuana was seized from a farm near Kadavu Koro, while white substances believed to be marijuana was seized in Nakasi.

“In the Northern Division, particularly in the Labasa area, marijuana was seized following raids conducted by the Labasa Taskforce team.”

Police have indicated that successful raids have been conducted in past weeks, as more information is received from members of the public.

Driu added that while teams are pursuing new information on those involved in the illicit drug trade, similar efforts are directed to revisiting well known areas of cultivation and trade.