Your success is Fiji’s success: Gavoka

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka speaks during the 2022 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Government.

Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says that when the tourism industry thrives, so does the economy and related sectors.

Speaking at the 2022 ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards last night, Gavoka said that their success is Fiji’s success.

“When the economy prospers, so do the lives of our people and communities. We build roads that connect people and markets, we invest in education and health care, we take water and electricity to the remotest communities.

“That is the bottom line,” Gavoka added.

Gavoka also emphasized that Government places the highest priority on genuine dialogue.

He said: “Your views matter. They matter to me, and they matter to this Government.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
