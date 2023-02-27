3 more succumb to road accidents

Three more lives were lost on Fiji’s roads in the last three days.

The first accident happened last Friday whereby a 45-year-old man whilst driving along Ratu Dovi Road, is alleged to have bumped a 56-year-old woman who was crossing the road.

The victim was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where she passed away the next morning.

The second accident occurred yesterday morning, whereby a woman passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital allegedly as a result of injuries sustained during a motor vehicle accident.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old security officer who is alleged to have fallen asleep whilst driving along Ratu Mara Road in Nabua after 5am in the morning, resulting in their vehicle veering off the road and hitting a lamp post.

She was rushed to the CWM Hospital where she was admitted with serious injuries, and unfortunately passed away after midday.

In another incident which occurred this morning along the Kings Road, Togovere in Tavua, a 37-year-old farmer of Rabulu Village died after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road.

The victim was travelling with two others when it is alleged he lost control of his vehicle, causing it veer off the road resulting in the fatal accident.

All were rushed to the Tavua Hospital whereby the victim passed away.

One of the passengers, a 42-year-old woman, remains admitted at the Tavua Hospital in stable condition while the second victim, a 44-year-old farmer was treated and sent home.

The road death toll currently stands at 13 compared to 10 for the same period last year.