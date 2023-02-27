Monday, February 27, 2023
Australia announces $620m assistance for Fiji

Australia has announced a $620 million assistance to Fiji over the next five years.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong while visiting the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Joint Task Force Command based at the Blackrock Military Camp in Nadi, she said that the assistance will be focusing on a range of initiatives to support the idea of a healthier region.

Wong indicated that Australia its relationship as paramount and important as they understand Fiji’s role in the South Pacific.

This is in terms of Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) and peacekeeping at the global level.

Wong was also presented with a brief by officers’ at the JTFC on troop deployment.

The Australian Foreign Affair was accompanied by the Minister of Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua and the Commander Joint Task Force Brigadier-General Manoa Gadai.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
