Early childhood development is vital: President

Fiji’s President His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called on Pacific countries to work together and hold each other accountable to agreements made at the 2023 Early Childhood Development Forum.

Speaking to Pacific Leaders at the closing of the Leader’s Special Retreat over the weekend, Ratu Wiliame highlighted the importance of multi-sectorial collaboration on the implementation of legislation and policies for a climate-resilient future.

Ratu Wiliame fully supported the call to sustain this regional multi-sectorial gathering and embed it more firmly in the regional architecture.

The President also noted the pivotal role of early childhood development in resilience-building and the potential of linking programs and services to provide relief and response to climate change and emergencies.