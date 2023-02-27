Monday, February 27, 2023
Raivoce appointed as FHL Chair

Fijian Holdings Limited Group (FHL) has announced the appointment of Colonel (Ret’d) Sakiusa Raivoce as its Chair.

Raivoce was appointed to the FHL Board in 2013 as its Director, representing A Class shareholder, and was re-appointed twice after as an Independent Director.

He has served as director in various boards throughout the FHL Group.

The Company is optimistic of its new Chair’s appointment and said that Raivoce’s appointment will provide stability and continuity, as the Company continues to grow.

Also, the former Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, Yogesh Karan has been acting as the Group’s Chair since 2020 and as Director since 2017.

Karan is currently the Chair of RB Patel Group Limited; Chair of FHL Board Nomination and Remuneration Sub-Committee; Chair of FHL Board Strategy and Investment Sub-Committee and member of the FHL People and Leadership Sub-Committee.

The Permanent Secretary for Sugar will continue on as the Group’s director.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
