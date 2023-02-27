TC Judy does not pose risk to Fiji

Tropical cyclone Judy does not pose any direct threats to Fiji.

The Nadi Weather Office says at 12 noon today, tropical depression 8F (TD08F) formed into a tropical cyclone in the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC) – Nadi’s area of responsibility (AoR) near the Solomon Islands and named Tropical Cyclone (TC) Judy (category 1).

TC Judy is moving southwest at about 35 kilometres per hour and is currently located about 35 kilometres to the southeast of Fatutaka in the Solomon Islands or about 725 km west-northwest off Rotuma.

TC Judy is fast-moving and is expected to track over the small islands in the southern part of the Solomon Islands as a category 1 system today and approach the northern parts of Vanuatu around midday tomorrow as a category 2 cyclone.

The cyclone is expected to track very close or over Vanuatu as a category 2 system around midday tomorrow, and could even intensify into a category 3 system as it passes over Villa around midday on Wednesday.

Damaging to very destructive winds and heavy rain is expected to affect Vanuatu in the next few days as the system moves close by or over the islands.